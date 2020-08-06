Fire causes significant damage to West Kelowna home

The roof of a West Kelowna home is completely destroyed following a blaze, Thursday (Aug. 6) morning.

Flames could be seen rising from the area of Westlake Road about 10:30 a.m. after reports a deck of a home was on fire.

West Kelowna fire crews responded to the house at 2180 Sunview Drive to discover flames coming from the backside of the house, in close proximity to the neighbouring home, according to assistant fire chief Chad Gartrell, Kelowna Fire Department.

“Our big concern is that the fire was pushed into the second floor and we also had an extension to the house beside it that we were concerned about,” said Gartrell.

“It was kind of stretching from the house involved into the eves of the house beside it.”

The fire caused significant damage to the attic space in the back of the home to the entire top floor. Fortunately, no one was home.

Crews were able to halt the fire from spreading to the neighbouring house, which was also vacant at the time of the blaze.

Four fire engines and the Kelowna RCMP remain on the scene.

