Smoky skies cause air quality statement to be issued for Central Okanagan

An air quality statement is in effect for the Central Okanagan on Thursday, Sept. 7. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the Central Okanagan.

Smoky skies throughout the area called the air quality statement to be activated. The smoke is affected Kelowna, Lake Country, West Kelowna, and Peachland.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” said Environment Canada in the statement. “Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.”

People with lung disease or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors should take more precaution as they are at higher risk of experiencing health effects.

Environment Canada issued the alert just after 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

