Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

1. Jason Brolund can’t decide which potential disaster will most challenge his team of fire fighters this year, but he’s keeping an eye on the sky.

“Right now we are dealing with fires and floods, both at the same time,” said Brolund, fire chief of West Kelowna Fire Department. “We are in that awkward time where we have lots of water from the snow melt, but not as much precipitation as we might expect. And in our area in particular, what we’ve seen is the snow has melted and the long grass from last year is still around and it’s drying out fast, so we get fires.”

There were two Wednesday. The first was a grass fire along Highway 97 and the Coquihalla off-ramp at approximately 4:30 p.m.

2. The Fraser Institute’s report card on B.C.’s elementary schools has been given a failing grade by the Central Okanagan School Distict.

The rankings for 946 elementary schools in the 2018 report were released last Saturday, but school district superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal says it has generated little discussion within the local school community.

“We don’t have consultations over the results, we don’t make a big deal about it,” Kaardal said.

3. Cache Creek is bracing for one in 90 year water levels over the next four days, with water already breaching culverts and flooding several properties and roads in the Village.

Washouts in the #CacheCreek and surrounding region have multiple highway closures in effect this morning. Sections of #BCHwy1, #BCHwy8, and #BCHwy97 are affected, please check https://t.co/MNovn62hmK for the latest information #Kamloops #FloodWatch — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 28, 2018

4. A beaver was found near the West Kelowna yacht club Friday with arrows embedded in its fur.

5. The District of Lake Country collected more revenue than anticipated in its 2017 financial budget due to an increase of building permits and development.

“Developer contributions far exceeded budget by approximately $6.4 million due the large amount of development in the district and the transfer of the assets from the developers to the district related to that development (roads, sidewalks, utility infrastructure etc.),” according to a draft financial report which will presented to council Tuesday night.

