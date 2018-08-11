Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

1. The Kelowna Youth and Family Services is closing its doors.

It was initiated as a branch service of the City of Kelowna 40 years ago. Located in the downtown core, the service currently employs three part-time counsellors and an administrative support staff.

For Sheila Dyer it was like being punched in the gut.

2. The risk of thunderstorms across the Okanagan have residents keeping their eyes on the weather.

BC Wildfire Service crews are preparing for lightning strikes Saturday, by prioritizing initial attack crews.

3. This weekend will be a great time to head out of town to the great outdoors.

This is the weekend of the annual Perseid meteor shower, with the peak nights on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. On these two nights, more than 100 meteors — shooting stars — can be seen per hour.

4. A motorcyclist sustained possible serious injuries following a crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna Friday night.

Emergency crews were on scene at Highway 97 and Capri Road.

5. At the end of McCurdy Road just off of Highway 97 in Kelowna, lies a mound of trash.

From a mattress to baby strollers, pails of oil and old couches, the piece of private property has become an illegal dump site.

Despite no trespassing signs, several people are living on the land in tents and makeshift homes.

A barn that sits on the property belongs to the City of Kelowna and Bylaw Services Manger David Gazley, says the area has been the site of illegal dumping for some time now.


