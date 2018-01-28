Snow accumulates, slows traffic in Kelowna area

Five to 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall today, with slippery spots on roads around Kelowna

Drivers have been forced to slow down on highways and roads around the Central Okanagan due to considerable snowfall on Sunday morning.

As much as 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall today, with another 2-4 centimetres forecast this evening.

ENVIRONMENT CANADA FORECAST HERE.

A high of 1 C is expected today in the Central Okanagan.

Drive BC is reporting compact snow on Highway 33 from Kelowna to the Junction with Highway 97, and compact snow with slippery sections from McCulloch Road to Mission Creek Bridge.

On Highway 97, there compact snow from Junction with Highway 97C to Junction with Westside Road (13.7 km).

Also Highway 97, there is also compact snow with slippery sctions from Kelowna to Junction with Airport Road in Kelowna.

See Drive BC for road conditions in your area.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.