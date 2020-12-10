Snow forecast for the Okanagan

The Okanagan could see between 2 and 4 cm of snow on Friday

Snow is set to fall across the Okanagan overnight and into Friday.

For the North and Central Okanagan, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries, with winds of up to 15 km/hr. The strong wind gusts will bring the temperature down to a chilly -4 C overnight.

In the South Okanagan, winds are forecast to reach 20 km/hr, with temperatures around 1 C. Residents in Penticton can expect up to 2 cm of snow tonight.

Friday, between 2 and 4 cm of the white stuff will cover the entire Okanagan Valley. Winds are anticipated to pick up in the afternoon to 20 km/hr, while temporaries will hover around 2 C.

On the Coquihalla and Connector, Environment Canada is forecasting periods of snow throughout the day on Friday accumulating to 2 cm.

The snow will taper off for Saturday which is expected to be cloudy with flurries overnight.

