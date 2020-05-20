Snow pack now melted at Summerland survey sites

Measurements in winter and spring were higher than normal levels

Summerland’s snow pack has now melted at the two sites where measurements are taken.

The last snow pack measurements, taken on May 15, showed no snow at the Summerland Reservoir or the Isintok Lake sites.

During most of the winter and spring, the snow pack levels at both sites were above normal.

READ ALSO: Flooding not expected at Summerland creeks

READ ALSO: Summerland snow pack measurements still high

On March 1, the two sites were both at 122 per cent of normal levels, and on April 1, Summerland Reservoir was at 132 per cent of normal, wile Isintok Lake was at 127 per cent of normal.

The measurements at Summerland Reservoir are based of 57 years of data, while at Isintok Lake, the measurements are based on 56 years of data.

The reservoirs are now spilling and while creek levels are full, flooding in Summerland is not expected in the community this year.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides sand and sandbags to combat localized flooding in Faulder

However, nearby in Faulder, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has been providing sand and sandbags as residents in that community are coping with localized flooding.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says
Next story
Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Just Posted

Kelowna mayor to unveil further reopening plans tomorrow

Last week, Basran hinted the city could close certain streets to vehicle traffic, allowing restaurants to expand their patios

Day one of sit-down dining a success for Kelowna restaurants

Doc Willoughby’s, Kelly O’bryan’s are two of many restaurants to re-open for sit down dining on Tuesday

City of Kelowna begins final phase of Rowcliffe Park construction

Pedestrians will continue to be able to access the park, dog park and community gardens

Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

Cala and Missy were reported stolen from a residence along the 500-block of Yates Road over the long weekend

New supportive housing project for Kelowna’s homeless skips usual rezoning process

The project contains 38 modular housing units and is situated near the city-sanctioned camp on Recreation Avenue

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Palmer worked with apple breeding program in Summerland

Horticulturalist initiated the apple breeding and the clonal rootstock programs in 1920s

Three individuals rescued from flipped sailboat in South Okanagan

It’s unknown what caused the boat to flip or if there were any injuries

In photos: Penticton barbershops, gyms ease back into normality

Barbershop owners relieved to get back to work, shops flooded with calls

North Okanagan summer camp moves online amid COVID-19

For first season in 75 years, long-standing camp in North Okanagan pulls plug

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Most Read