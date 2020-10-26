City of Kelowna snow removal crews are ready to jump into action. (File)

City of Kelowna snow removal crews are ready to jump into action. (File)

Snow removal on track despite early snowfall: City of Kelowna

Despite record-breaking snowfall in October, the city said there’s no concern it will go over its snow removal budget

The City of Kelowna’s snow removal budget is still in good standing despite record snowfall in October.

In January 2020, the city plowed through $600,000, around one-third of its $1.9-million snow removal budget.

While snowfall this early was unexpected, roadway operations supervisor Stephen Bryans said the city has enough of its budget left to last until the budget renews in the new year.

“If we go over the budget, we go to our reserve,” said Bryans.

“When we have good years we put money into the reserve and bad years we take it out of the reserve and right now we’re fine.”

Over the last few days, residents have taken to social media to voice their displeasure for the city’s lack of response to the early snowfall. Despite these claims, Bryans said the city was prepared.

“We scramble no matter what. It’s the first snowfall of the year, however, we were ready for it. We knew it was coming, although the amount we didn’t until we were into it. But, it was no surprise and we dealt with it.”

The snow removal budget resets in January of each year.

READ MORE: Kelowna plows through $600K of snow removal budget

READ MORE: Highway 97 traffic stalled by collisions on slick roads

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing Mustang into Vernon home
Next story
Central Okanagan School District clarifies COVID-19 notification process

Just Posted

The Stuart Park ice rink in January 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna outdoor ice rink will open amid COVID-19 pandemic

City council approved COVID-related changes to the Stuart Park ice rink’s operations

Three vehicle crash on Highway 33. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving bus on Highway 33

Highway 33 is slow going in both directions

Welcome Inn will offer 20 beds, but site coordinators Jason Siebenga and Tara Tschritter hope to offer up to 40. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Winter shelters spaces opening in Kelowna

The move comes as winter conditions are setting in earlier this year

(Black Press Media file photo)
SUV collides with Kelowna transit bus

Five people were taken to hospital following the collision

(Instagram/Matty Rebman)
Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

The car was abandoned but police could not locate its driver

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health sees 31 new cases of COVID-19 over record-breaking weekend

Eighty-six cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a seven-vehicle chain reaction collision early Monday morning, Oct. 26. (File photo)
One person injured in seven-vehicle chain-reaction collision in Salmon Arm

Snow packed to ice, speed contributing factors behind collisions

RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm early Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man killed in collision on Highway 1

RCMP say slippery road conditions contributing factor behind collision

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Parents not giving up, after official search for Manning Park hiker suspended again

‘We are determined, but eventually the money is going to run out.’

RCMP have released more details regarding what led up to an arrest caught on video in Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 26. (Facebook video screenshot)
Review launched after ‘high-risk, multi-jurisdictional’ chase, arrest in Williams Lake

RCMP launching a full review and code of conduct investigation

(Pxfuel)
B.C. limits events in private homes to household, plus ‘safe six’ amid COVID-19 surge

Henry issued a public health order limiting private gatherings to one household, plus a group of ‘safe six’ only

Most Read