(File photo)

Snow returns to Okanagan streets

Okanagan residents woke up to some fresh powder coming from the skies Saturday

Just when it started to look like spring, the snow returns to much of the Okanagan.

The flurries picked up early Saturday morning and are forecasted to continue throughout Saturday with 2 to 4 centimetres scheduled by Environment Canada.

There is a high of 5 C with the snow expected to stop in the afternoon while rain is expected through the day.

The snow is forecasted to clear up Sunday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Just Posted

Rockets clinch playoff berth after 6-0 shut-out win over T-Birds

Kelowna returns to action with Saturday match-up against Lethbridge Hurricanes

Snow returns to Okanagan streets

Okanagan residents woke up to some fresh powder coming from the skies Saturday

Central Okanagan school board wants to keep two-week spring break

In recent survey, majority of respondents voiced support for the idea

First ever Brewchella a hit in Kelowna

Craft Beer Market held a beer festival Thursday night

Dead moose found on Rutland property in Kelowna

Property owners suspects the moose was either shot or poisoned

Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

The night was hosted by the SAFE Society and the Shuswap Pie Company

Kootnekoff: Paid and protected leave proposed in B.C. for domestic violence victims

The legislative amendments will assist employees impacted by ‘domestic or sexual violence’

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

Gallery: Brad Paisley and surprise guest rock Penticton

The country music star surprised the Okanagan town with an appearance by Brett Kissel

MacEwen nets 2 as Canucks pick up key 6-3 win over Avalanche

Vancouver ends 4-game losing skid

COLUMN: Pilkey Palooza comes to the Summerland Library

Author’s works featured in this year’s Spring Break Reading Challenge

Summerland man asks for improved accessibility

Doors to downtown businesses present a challenge for wheelchairs and scooters, Chris Beaton says

Most Read