According to Environment Canada, strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h are expected to continue through Monday evening (Feb. 13) while snow on the Coquihalla Highway will continue through to Tuesday morning (Feb. 14). /Drive BC Photo

Snow to continue on Coquihalla Highway while winds gust through Metro Vancouver

Winds gusting up to 90 km/h are expected in Metro Vancouver until this evening

More snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt on Monday (Feb. 13), while strong winds will gust through Metro Vancouver later this afternoon.

According to an Environment Canada special weather statement issued on Monday morning, an additional 10 cm of snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt through tonight after a forecast of up to 25 cm yesterday.

Snow is expected to taper off early Tuesday morning. Environment Canada says driving conditions are likely to be impacted.

READ MORE: Strong winds forecast for Metro Vancouver while Coquihalla can expect more snow

Meanwhile, strong winds could cause damage in Metro Vancouver from this afternoon through this evening with northwest winds clocking in at 70 km/h and gusting to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada anticipates peak winds in the late afternoon and early evening, with winds easing later in the night.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” the weather statement read. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.”

