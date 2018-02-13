Sunday’s widespread snowfall left many Cariboo and Williams Lake residents digging out their vehicles after leaving them parked overnight and throughout the day. (Greg Sabatino photo) A snowfall warning has been issued for the Shuswap, Revelstoke, North Thompson and the Trans-Canada Highway Mountain passes. (File photo)

Snowfall alert on deck for Shuswap, Revelstoke, North Thompson

Okanagan expecting snow, but in amounts of 5 cm or less, travellers urged to be cautious

Winter is not over yet.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Shuswap, Revelstoke, North Thompson and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Total amounts of 10 to 20 cm snow is expected in these areas.

“A moist Pacific front will move across the Interior tonight. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm can be expected by Wednesday morning. The snow will taper to a few flurries early Wednesday morning as the front moves to the south,” says the alert.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The alert is not in effect for the Okanagan. Vernon and Kelowna are also expecting snow tonight and tomorrow morning but amounts are predicted to be less than 5 cm. Penticton is predicted to receive 2 cm of snow overnight, changing to a chance of flurries and rain for Wednesday.

Construction of Kelowna’s two tallest buildings commences

