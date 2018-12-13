Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, B.C. highways

It’s another wintry day for B.C. highways

Winter is in full swing on B.C. mountain passes.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, with the expectation that up to 15 cm of snow will fall today and tonight.

“After a later than expected start last night, snow is now accumulating over the highway. The snow will continue over the highway route this morning,” reads the alert. “A warm front will spread warm air across southern BC today, and snow will change to rain over much of the route this afternoon. Near the summit wet snow will continue this afternoon.”

This evening rain will change back to snow with further accumulations expected before Friday morning.

READ ALSO: WINTER ROLLS INTO THE OKANAGAN

On Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Trans Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, conditions will be similarly wintry today and tonight.

An additional snowfall of of 15 to 30 cm is expected before snow eases off tonight.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

