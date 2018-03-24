Snowfall warning for Highway 3

Kelowna - A snowfall warning is in effect from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A snowfall warning is in effect Saturday for Highway 3.

Total amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres is expected from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, according to Environment Canada.

A low forming over central Washington State will strengthen and move northeastwards this morning into the Kootenay regions.

Snow, at times heavy, is expected to develop over Kootenay Pass.

Total snowfall accumulation is expected to reach 15 cm today over higher terrain in the West Kootenay region.

In the Elk Valley region, snowfall accumulation is expected to be 5 to 10 cm, except as high as 15 cm for Fernie, said Environment Canada.

As the low continues to move northeast, the heavy snow is expected to ease by late this afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, said Environment Canada.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

