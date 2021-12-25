Snowfall warning for the Central and South Okanagan

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan.

It will truly be a white Christmas in the Okanagan as Environment Canada is forecasting 10 to 15 cm of snow for Dec. 25.

The Central and South Okanagan is under a snowfall warning for the next 24 hours.

Due to a cold northerly wind that will funnel down the Okanagan, heavy snow is anticipated.

West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos could see heavier snowfall as the cold northerly winds interact with the relatively warmer Okanagan lakes, stated Environment Canada.

“Generally, 10 cm of snow is expected through the region, but local amounts exceeding 15 cm are possible.”

Gusty northerly winds will likely generate local blowing snow, which prompted a warning for Interior highways, as drivers should expect reduced visibility. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganSnow