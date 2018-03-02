Snowfall warning from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

A low pressure system continues to bring snow to Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. The snow is expected to persist today and ease this evening. Total snow accumulations of 30 to 40 centimetres can be expected by this evening.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” reads the warning from Environment Canada.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.