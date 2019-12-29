Snowfall warning in effect in Okanagan

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Central Okanagan – including Kelowna – and North Okanagan – including Vernon.

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

“A storm will track across British Columbia Monday night and Tuesday bringing heavy snow to the southern interior,” Environment Canada states.

Snow will begin Monday evening and intensify during the night. Snow will taper off and become mixed with rain Tuesday evening.

“We expect a total of 20 to 30 cm of snow between Monday evening and Tuesday evening across the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan and Shuswap regions,” said Environment Canada in its online weather report.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

