AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed) AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed)

AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed) AIM Roads provides highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan (SA08) and Okanagan-Shuswap (SA13) service areas. (Contributed)

Snowstorm a challenge for North Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor

AIM Roads’ maintenance of side roads during Nov. 10 snowfall didn’t meet requirements

A recent bout of heavy snowfall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap proved to be a challenge for the region’s highways contractor.

Several collisions occurred in the Shuswap on Highway 1 during a snowstorm on Tuesday, Nov. 10. In one incident, police reported a semi driver lost control, the truck jack-knifed and went off the road between Salmon Arm and Blind Bay. No injuries were reported.

Regarding snow clearing and maintenance of the highway on that day, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said its contractor for the region, AIM Roads, was found to be in compliance with contract requirements. However, that wasn’t the case for side roads.

“Due to the focus on numbered and high-volume routes,” the ministry commented, “there were some lower volume side roads that were identified by AIM Roads as being out of contract specifications.”

Police said road conditions were a factor in a fatal collision that occurred east of Salmon Arm on Highway 1 on Oct. 26. Regarding the late October snow event, the ministry said it found AIM Roads to be in compliance with contract requirements.

Read more: AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Read more: AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

When the contractor is not meeting expectations, the ministry can issue a non-conformance report. When this is done, the contractor is required to correct any issues and create an action plan to address the issues in the future.

Examples of non-conformance include: when maximum snowfall accumulations are exceeded, and when response times for restoring traction are not being met.

“We also look to the contractor to proactively identify their own challenges and provide us with the steps they are taking to mitigate the issues, as was the case in the November 10th snowfall event,” stated the ministry.

The ministry said it works closely with AIM Roads to resolve non-conformance issues, and ensure the contractor is meeting the maintenance contract requirements.

“We encourage people with safety concerns regarding road conditions in their area to contact their local maintenance contractor,” said the ministry.

The ministry reminds drivers to use the appropriate winter tires, drive to conditions and to check DriveBC for the most up-to-date highway travel information before heading out in winter driving conditions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Armtrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country man to spend 2.5 years in prison for assaulting a woman
Next story
VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm

Just Posted

Renee Boyd. (RCMP)
Missing West Kelowna woman found safe

Renee Boyd had been missing since Nov. 9, 2020

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

The infected individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

Earth and the Sun.
Morning Start: The sun makes up around 99.9 percent of the mass in the entire solar system

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020

Kelowna Law Courts. (File photo)
Lake Country man to spend 2.5 years in prison for assaulting a woman

The matter faced several complications in court due to allegations the lead investigator sent inappropriate texts to the victim

(File photo)
West Kelowna business helping community through trying times

Owner Marlon Fagan wants to give back to the community that has invested in him

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

FILE – Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor asks for approval to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs

Vancouver has seen over 1,500 illicit drug deaths since the provincial health emergency was declared

A Christmas elf has been seen and heard shouting from rooftops that Santa is coming to town Nov. 27. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Christmas coming early to North Okanagan

Sitting on Santa’s lap is out, but he and Mrs. Claus are still coming to town

Daisy the llama is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite bring in pain from an untreated abscess. She was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which has launched an online fundraiser to pay for her surgery. (Courtesy Kensington Prairie Farm)
VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm

She is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 66 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect in several crimes on Nov. 16, 2020 following foot chase. (Black Press file photo)
One arrest in South Shuswap closes several investigations: RCMP

Foot chase nabs suspect wanted in three break-and-enters, collision and other offences

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read