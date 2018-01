A motor vehicle accident occurred at 1:30 p.m. today due to snowy conditions in West Kelowna.

A car and an SUV crashed on Boucherie Road just before Montigny Road with no injuries and one lane open, alternating traffic. Engine 32, two police cars, an ambulance and tow truck attended the scene.

