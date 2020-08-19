Solomon Mountain and Carmi Creek wildfires remain out-of-control

The regional district is currently maintaining a 44 property evacuation alert

The Solomon Creek fire, right, did not grow overnight. The Carmi Creek fire, middle, grew to 60 hectares according to BC Wildfire. (BC Wildfire map)

The Solomon Mountain fire remains out-of-control and is threatening properties near Beaverdell.

BC Wildfire has deployed 20 personnel to the blaze, as well as three helicopters to monitor and drop water. The fire did not grow from its previous size of 17.5 hectares overnight.

“Our current priority is to contain the south and east banks of the fire,” said Southeast Fire Centre information officer Kim Wright.

The BC Wildfire crew is currently being supported by the Beaverdell Fire Department as well as a bulldozer, which is building a fireguard to contain the spread of the flames.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation alert on Tuesday for 44 properties that are currently threatened by the fire.

Seven kilometres east of Beaverdell, a second fire was discovered on Tuesday (Aug.18) near Carmi Creek. That fire has grown substantially since it’s the discovery and is currently 60 hectares in size.

The Carmi Creek fire is not currently threatening any structures and is also listed as out-of-control.

“We have air tanker support, that is going to be very active today,” said Wright. “They are going to be dropping retardant to work on containing the spread.”

BC Wildfire has another 20 personnel as well as a bulldozer and additional helicopters deployed to fight the Carmi Creek blaze.

“These fires are a high priority for us,” said Wright. “We’re working on them quite heavily.”

Both fires are suspected to have been caused by lightning strikes.

BC Wildfire is also tracking two spot fires on Davis Mountain and East Davis Mountain northeast of Rock Creek.



