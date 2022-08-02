Some Penticton gas stations out of regular fuel

Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm have also experienced shortages this summer

A number of gas stations in Penticton are out of regular fuel Tuesday morning.

Only premium and supreme gas are available at the Husky/Esso, Chevron and Mobil locations on Main Street.

The Western News reached out to local stations on Aug. 2 after receiving reports that a number of pumps had signs reading there was a shortage of regular fuel.

As of 9:45 a.m., the Husky location on Skaha Lake Road is offering fuel again after dealing with an early-morning shortage.

Other stations in Penticton have not been affected, with the Petro Canada on Westminster Avenue and the Co-op on Main Street saying they had a supply of gas.

Though the Chevron on Eckhardt Avenue also has regular fuel, the station says it will be shutting down its pumps sometime on Tuesday for maintenance.

No reasons were provided as to why some stations in the city are experiencing shortages.

Gas stations in Salmon Arm had no gas on July 1., just days after pumps in Kelowna were also dry. Gas stations across the Okanagan have been experiencing regular gas shortages this summer.

An ethanol shortage has caused the lack of regular gas across the province.

