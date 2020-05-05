Selling a home in the South Okanagan during a pandemic has proved to be a difficult task. Sales are down 60 per cent compared to this time last year while total listings are down just below seven per cent. (Black Press Media file)

South Okanagan real estate sales drop dramatically in April

Industry insiders suggest potential home buyers and sellers could benefit from a lack of competition

Real estate sales in the South Okanagan were down 60 per cent in April compared to the same month last year, according to the South Okanagan Real Estate Board (SOREB).

In total, 239 units were sold in April 2020 compared to 596 in 2019.

Total listings were also down, but not nearly as much as sales.

There were 1,795 active listings in April, a decrease of 6.7 per cent from last April’s 1,916 listings.

READ MORE: South Okanagan real estate market adjusting to ‘new normal’

Single family homes were the most commonly sold property in April.

The different types of South Okanagan properties sold in April 2020. (South Okanagan Real Estate Board)

The average price single family home in Penticto, during the month of April, was $585,492.

Most South Okanagan homes were sold in Penticton compared, wheres Summerland homes were the most expenisve on average. (South Okanagan Real Estate Board)

“Usually competition amongst buyers and sellers is heating up at this time of year,” said SOREB President Lyndi Cruickshank. “As expected we are not seeing that this year due to coronavirus and many consumers putting their real estate plans on hold.

“However, as the economy re-opens and those consumers resume their selling or purchasing plans this will pick up again. With little to no market competition, now might be the perfect time to buy or sell a home.”

The South Okanagan Real Estate Board is comprised of 304 certified members, 36 real estate offices in the southern interior and seven real estate offices in northern B.C.

For comprehensive real estate listings and home buying and selling information, visit the national website REALTOR.ca or the public website soreb.org.

READ MORE: Summerland winery sold for $5.2 million

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horse found shot, dead on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets alum Conner McDonald commits to UBC

McDonald suited up for 303 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 147 points (44G, 103A) and 261 penalty minutes

West Kelowna Warriors raise nearly $7,000 for food bank

Fundraiser saw the BCHL team donate $10 for each order over $30 placed at participating restaurants.

UPDATE: Helicopter used in Rose Valley trail rescue

The 68-year-old woman was transported to Kelowna General Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition

Horse found shot, dead on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is investigating

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

South Okanagan real estate sales drop dramatically in April

Industry insiders suggest potential home buyers and sellers could benefit from a lack of competition

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Death of bear dumped, burned in Shuswap gravel pit prompts reward

Wildlife group The Fur-Bearers offers $1,000 for information leading to conviction

Most Read