FILE – Puppies rescued by a BC Wildfire crew in 2018. (BC Wildfire)

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

The SPCA is urging the province to include pets as it overhauls its emergency management legislation this year.

In a Tuesday news release, BC SPCA said the past few years of wildfires and floods, both in B.C. and abroad, have shown a need to include domestic animals.

“The devastating reports from Australia, where more than a billion animals are estimated to have died as a result of bushfires, are a somber reminder that both humans and animals are extremely vulnerable during a disaster,” said chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty.

Current emergency management legislation does not require local officials to include domestic animals as part of their plans.

The SPCA believes this leads to more animals killed, more pet owners refusing to evacuate because there’s nowhere for their pets to go, and pet owners returning to evacuated areas to save their pets.

In prior years, the SPCA has sent staff and resources to help pets and their owners during floods and wildfires. The province is accepting input on emergency management legislation until Jan. 31.

