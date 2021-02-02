Spring funding round opens for community-level salmon projects

Pacific Salmon Foundation’s program injects $1.5 million annually to local conservation and science

Mark Hobson’s Chinook Salmon: Breaking Through won an annual competition this year to be featured on the 2021/2022 Salmon Conservation Stamp. The proceeds from the stamp are channeled to the Pacific Salmon Foundation for salmon conservation and enhancement projects. The spring round of funding is now open for community-based initiatives.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation has opened the spring 2021 funding round for its Community Salmon Program.

Community level projects focused on salmon enhancement, habitat stewardship, science and education in B.C. and Yukon are encouraged to apply to the foundation for partial coverage of their expenses.

The program is funded primarily from the sales of the federal government’s Salmon Conservation Stamp, purchased annually by saltwater anglers. Proceeds are returned to B.C. through PSF, generating nearly $1.5 million annually for the community grants.

Applications are ranked and scored based on benefit, feasibility, community support and engagement, and volunteer involvement. As funding is competitive, preference may be given to applications addressing urgent and high-priority salmon stocks or habitat.

Apply online at PSF’s online portal.

Most Read