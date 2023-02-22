Spring must be near, yard waste pickup returning to Central Okanagan

Curbside yard waste pick-up for Regional District Central Okanagan customers returns Mar. 1.

All residents receiving curbside garbage/recycling collection will also benefit from yard waste pick up every two weeks until the end of December.

“Now’s the time to check your yard waste cart, brush off any snow that’s accumulated and remove anything inside that does not belong and has landed in there by mistake over the winter months,” said Rae Stewart, waste reduction facilitator.

“Things like plastics, flower pots, garbage, bags of any kind, pet waste, rocks, sod, recycling, anything at all that could damage equipment or compromise the composting process needs to come out.”

Last year alone the program collected close to 15,000 tonnes of yard waste at the curb and turned it into high-quality compost instead of it being buried at the landfill.

The following items are accepted in a yard waste cart:

Leaves, tree needles;

Branches, prunings – up to 5 centimetres (2 inches) in diameter & less than one metre (3 feet) in length;

Wood chips, bark;

Garden plants;

Fruit droppings;

Grass clippings.

For additional yard waste carts and collection options, contact your municipality or visit the RDCO website.

To determine your yard waste collection week, download the Recycle Coach app or check out the Living Greener Calendar which can also be found on the RDCO website.

