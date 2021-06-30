A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. (Pixabay)

A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label. (Pixabay)

Spring rolls sold in B.C. recalled due to undeclared ingredient

So far, there has been one reported reaction associated with the product

A consumer complaint has prompted the recall of Little Saigon brand spring rolls because they contain wheat which is not declared on the label.

The affected product was sold in 454g packages, and distributed throughout British Columbia.

People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders are being told not to consume the product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there has been one reported reaction linked to the spring rolls. It is conducting a food safety investigation that could lead to the recall of other products.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Food

Previous story
Fair at the PNE returning for short 2021 season in August
Next story
Evacuation alert expanded as wildfire near Kamloops grows to 2,300 hectares

Just Posted

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Small wildfire sparks outside of Peachland

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
3 new wildfires pop up east of Kelowna

Canadian alternative folk-rock band Shred Kelly will play two shows at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on July 10. (Matt Kuhn photo)
Shred Kelly bringing live music back to Kelowna

West Kelowna’s Music In the Park has been postponed due to the heatwave. (Contributed)
West Kelowna postpones Music in the Park due to heat wave