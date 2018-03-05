Squatter arrested in remote home

Chase RCMP arrest a suspect in a remote Seymour Arm seasonal home who had apparently been squatting there for several weeks. (File photo)

A house fire led Chase RCMP to a suspected squatter in a Seymour Arm seasonal home.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reports that on Sunday night, Feb. 25, police were notified of a house that was on fire in a remote area of Seymour Arm. The house was a seasonal home, in amongst a group of seasonal homes.

A caretaker for the area went to the fire and noted that a neighbouring home had lights on and a generator was running. The caretaker knew no one should be at the house, so went over and spoke with a man who was staying there, noting that home had been damaged. He then notified the homeowner who confirmed that someone must have broken into the house.

Due to the remoteness and accessibility issues there, police elected to wait until daylight to respond.

The following day, officers arrived at the area via police helicopter to examine the scene of the burnt home. While there, they examined the residence next door and located a man hiding under some blankets in one of the living rooms. He was arrested and it was determined he had outstanding warrants from Vancouver.

Kennedy says police believe the man had been staying in the home for several weeks and there are other break and enters that may have happened in the area. Chase RCMP are continuing to investigate.

He points out that the involvement of the community greatly assisted police in apprehending this fugitive and he says Chase RCMP recognize that community assistance is vital in creating safe neighbourhoods.

