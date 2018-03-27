State of emergency declared for Willowbrook

Residents in the South Okanagan are preparing for flooding near Kearns Creek

A local state of emergency is being declared for the community of Willowbrook in the South Okanagan.

Regional District chair Karla Kozakevich, made the declaration Tuesday morning for the properties in the vicinity of Kearns Creek.

As predicted Kearns Creek did rise six inches overnight.

RELATED: Kearns Creek dam near Willowbrook reaches capacity

The community of Willowbrook jumped into action on Monday helping the volunteer fire department fill and deploy sandbags.

The RDOS had previously delivered 2000 sandbags and several loads of sand, but added to that after hours Monday night with an additional 24 yards of sand and 4,000 more sandbags.

The community was assisted by Keremeos and Oliver Fire Services.

Provincial agencies are on the ground assessing culverts and local dam infrastructure and working with the RDOS on this localized emergency response event.

The Emergency Operations Centre is continuing to remain open, for more information click here.

