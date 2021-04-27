Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)

Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging residents to respect the province’s COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The restriction were introduced in late April to slow the rise of COVID-19 cases. The order, under the Emergency Program Act, restricts non-essential travel in British Columbia. Summerland residents must stay in the Interior and Northern Health regions.

READ ALSO: B.C. officials to announce travel restrictions today to limit COVID-19 spread

READ ALSO: B.C. travel restrictions create uncertainty among North Okanagan-Shuswap businesses

“Although we are unable to move about our beautiful province as freely as usual for the next month, we can be thankful we live in the Okanagan — and in Summerland — where outdoor activities are plentiful, especially as we move into the warmer days ahead,” Boot said in her mayor’s report on April 26.

She urges residents to stay in the community and to travel for essential purposes only.

The travel restrictions are in effect until May 25.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has said fines of $575 can be imposed on those violating the restrictions.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirustravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle
Next story
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Just Posted

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended: B.C. Court of Appeal

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

Len Wood middle school is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on April 12-15 and 19-21. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong school

Also exposures at Salmon Arm school, Lake Country and Kelowna

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
Kelowna mask manufacturer to produce MRI-compatible, anti-fogging masks

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

Salmon Arm RCMP investigated by police watchdog after woman critically injured. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Report states woman’s vehicle in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

The coveted Chelsea Estate lands — 234 acres of Okanagan Lake shoreline on Cameron Road — is now listed as sold April 27, 2021. (Colliers International photo)
Vernon’s coveted Chelsea Estate lakefront property sold

Thousands had petitioned to have the province purchase the lands to expand Ellison Park

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Most Read