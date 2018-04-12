Stock up on snacks this weekend in Kelowna

The Girl Guides of Canada will be selling cookies outside grocery stores this weekend in Kelowna

It’s that time of year again where girls dressed in blue, bring cookies right to your door.

The Girl Guides of Canada are back selling their delicious classic chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies, which have been sold in B.C. since 1948.

These cookies use a special recipe that is only used for the Girl Guides.

The revenue from these cookies remains in the community where the treats are sold and the funds are used to provide support for the girls’ units and their programs.

If you missed the door-to-door sales the Girl Guides will be outside grocery stores this week in Kelowna selling cookies.

Snatch up some cookies at the following locations:

Saturday, April 14

Save-on Glenmore from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Save-on Mission from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Save-on Orchard Plaza from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Mission Park Liquor Store 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 15

Save-on Glenmore from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Save-on Mission from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

