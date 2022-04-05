Storm warning still in effect on Coquihalla Highway with more flurries forecast

Snow on Highway 5 early morning April 5, 2022 southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking southwest. (DriveBC)

The winter storm warning continues for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, with more flurries expected before the snow tapers off by afternoon.

Snowfall accumulation is expected to see another 10 to 15 centimetres, according to the update by Environment Canada, in early hours of April 5.

“In the wake of the passing front, a moist southwest flow will continue to give flurries heavy at times to the Coquihalla highway.”

As much as 15 cm can be expected before the storm ends later in the day.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

DriveBC reported multiple vehicle incidents in the Snowshed Hill area late Monday night.

Highway 5 reopened in both directions between Hope and Merritt as of 7:30 a.m.

