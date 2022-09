Called out around 3p.m. on Sept. 16

A sighting of smoke near the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Gordon Drive brought out fire crews on Friday.

A pot on a stove caught fire in a fourth-floor unit of an apartment building, prompting three Kelowna fire engines to respond at around 3p.m.

There was minimal damage. Fire crews had the situation under control quickly.

No injuries were reported and crews were leaving the scene within the hour.

City of Kelownafirefighters