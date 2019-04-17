Straight from Dehart

With more than 25 years in the horticultural business, Shane McMinn has taken the initiative to start his own business, 4 Seasons Garden Management servicing the Okanagan area.

McMinn offers regular schedule maintenance service and can customize each client’s garden needs. The 4 Seasons services offered include pruning of roses, climbers, shrubs, grasses or perennials; grass cutting, trimming and edging; lawn aeration, thatching and fertilization; planting, leaf removal, weed control on lawns and gardens; garden cleanup and removal; mulching, turfing and seeding of lawns; small tree work with pruning up to 15 feet and pressure washing of patios and driveways. Call or text at 250-859-3625 or email smcminn72@yahoo.com.

The showroom at Trail Appliances, 2637 Enterprise Way, has undergone an extensive transformation this past year of the massive 12,000 square-foot space. With the renovations taking over one year to complete, the showroom is now 50 per cent larger with 30 per cent additional appliances on display. Now, there are endless designer kitchens and inspirational spaces to view and customers can also try and test most of the store models. Trail Appliances has also added a new line to their extensive products called La Cornue, purveyors of hand-crafted French ranges since 1908. Terry Volden is the district sales manager, builder division, and Mike Speckman is the Kelowna store manager.

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board has a new board of directors for 2019-20, OMREB now in its 60th year supporting 1,300 realtors across the region. Congratulations to newly-elected president Michael Loewen, a realtor at Royal LePage, who will succeed Marv Beer, who remains on the executive as past president. The board directors are Dean Desrosiers, Don Gagnon, Brad Marsh, Jerry Redman, Karen Singbeil, Bob Wood, Tina Cosman and Kim Davies.

The ever-popular Shady Rest Fish & Chips on Sutherland Avenue is now owned and operated by Darran and Keri Cawood. Keri was formerly a nurse for 17 years and Darran is currently still a foreman in the machine shop industry. They operate with the same staff, have the same menu and greet the same customers along with new clientele. Darran and Keri are asking anyone that might have old photos of Shady Rest over the years to bring them into the restaurant. They would like to reproduce them for the restaurant to be enjoyed by all. Open seven days a week lunch and dinner.

David’s Delivery, owned and operated by David Hennes, has relaunched and changed their name and brand to Great Little Moving Company. Located at 6-395 Adams Rd. in Kelowna, Great Little Moving Company offers small, medium and large moves, junk removal, storage solutions and office moves. Watch for the company’s new website. Call 250-317-9916.

Human resources advisor with First West Credit Union (parent company to Valley First Credit Union and Envision Financial) Miranda Birkbeck has been named winner of the prestigious 2019 Rising Star Award by the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources (CPHR) of B.C. and Yukon. She was recognized for her innovative contributions to First West, which helped to elevate the organization’s human resources programs and practices. Through her efforts in research, analysis and use of new tools and processes, she was integral in helping the company trim a time savings of 618 hours annually in HR administration.

Trixie Gaymer (Dolezsar) was the major prize winner of a $2,200.00 diamond necklace in the reverse draw at the Divas & Diamonds Ladies Night Out hosted by the Peachland Lions Club. Proceeds to the KGH Foundation. The necklace was from J.K Schmidt Jewellers on Main Street in West Kelowna.

BC Tree Fruits Cider Co. has launched its fourth Broken Ladder premium craft cider product. Joining the current Apples, Apples & Hops and Pears & Peaches, Rose´ is an authentic cider that contains 100 per cent apples and cherries. This new product is made with the same values as the previous three, with handpicked fruits crushed in the BCTF processing plant, the juice then fermented and packaged all on site in their cidery. There is no added water or processed sugar and the new cider is gluten free. Rose´ will be sold in a four-pack (473ml cans) and available in B.C. government liquor stores, select private liquor stores and grocery store locations across B.C.

Great places to work

Marek Buryska, regional manager, business banking for Valley First Credit Union, is working on a special team set up to ensure the credit union retail and business credit is in compliance to prepare Valley First to become a nationally regulated credit union. After the 12 months working as the lead role on this project, Marek will go back to the regional manager position.

Urban Systems has been named by Great Places to Work Canada as one of Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Giving Back to Communities. To be eligible, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified and at least 90 per cent of employees must feel good about the way their company contributes to the community. The top 50 companies are determined based on the overall Community Investment Index score from employees as well as the range and quality of programs which encourage workplace community investment. Martin Bell is the CEO of the company. mbell@urbansystems.ca

Congratulations

Congratulations to the following Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association prestigious Georgie Awards winners—Paradise Estates (Grand Georgie: Residential Community of the Year and Best Single Family Home Production); Bercum Builders (Grand Georgie: Custom Home Builder of the Year and New or Renovation) and MQN Architecture & Interior Design (Best Innovative Feature – New or Renovation).

TKI Construction of Kelowna has won a Construction Leadership Award from the Southern Interior Construction Association for creating a harassment free work culture of diversity and teamwork. Brandon Ponopoulous is the owner and operations manager of the company, located at 150 Froelich Rd.

Kudos to Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre staff member Larry Tuovila who has now given blood 146 times at the Canadian Blood Clinic.

KPMG LLP, at 3200 Richter St., has welcomed Lee Lesackto their team as tax manager. For the past 20 years, Lee has lived in Kelowna working in the tax sector.

NowMedia has appointed Karen Montgomery as operations manager of the NowMedia platforms to lead the way for the platforms that fall under the NowMedia umbrella. Now Media is a parent company of Csek Creative. NowMedia is a digital media company with platforms throughout the BC Interior, including Prince George and Kamloops with their flagship platform, KelownaNow.com. Nikki Csek is the CEO of Csek Creative.

Pushor Mitchell employment lawyer Mark Grabas will present a free WorkSafeBC 101 seminar on April 24, from 8:15 to 9:00 a.m., at the Pushor Mitchell offices, 301-1665 Ellis St. This seminar is designed for general managers, HR professionals and disability managers who may deal with WorkSafeBC. Register online at grabas@pushormitchell.com.

Up coming events

The Kelowna City Concert Band Spring Concert, conducted by Dennis Colpitts, takes place April 27 at First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Rd., 7:30 p.m. Tickets at Kelowna Tickets or at the door.

HomeSense has opened in West Kelowna at Snyatan Shopping Centre in the same area as Winners, Bulk Barn, Five Guys Burgers and Dollar Tree. HomeSense is part of the Winners organization and offers all décor options.

Join Denise Cesselli, with Travel Masters, and Erin Butler, from G Adventures, on April 25 at Travel Masters, 3275 Lakeshore Rd., 6 p.m., for Discovery night: Walk the Camino in Spain May 15-24/2020. Visit Madrid, customize your journey in Spain, arrive early or stay later and earn your Compostela. Excellent for solo travelers and anyone with a sense of adventure. Denise did the trip last year so you will get first-hand information. You must register or RSVP prior to April 22. Call 778-738-2643.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 102 Phil Moubray of Glenmore (Apr. 19); happy 70th John Goncalves (Apr. 19); happy 70th Pearse Walsh (Apr. 18); happy 60th Frank Teichmann (Apr. 17); Carmen Weld (Apr.17); MJ Bennett (Apr. 17); Mike Guzzi (Apr. 17); Kendra Casey (Apr. 18); Nick Pisio (Apr. 18); Peter Burleigh (Apr. 18); Glen Rea (Apr. 19); Sue Martin (Apr.19); Greg Moubray (Apr. 20); Cleo Curalato (Apr. 19); Bill Winters, Mickie’s Pub (Apr. 21); Kristine Jones (Apr. 21); Chris Koutsantonis (Apr. 22); Marie Gelanis (Apr. 23); Freddie McKee (Apr. 23); former Kelowna mayor Jim Stuart (Apr. 23); Shelley Vida (Apr. 23); Mary Krupa (Apr. 23); in memory of Albert Baldeo (Apr. 21).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and a local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662, email dehartmaxine@gmail.com.