UPDATE: Strange smell at Walmart makes shopper ill

UPDATE: 11:28 a.m.

Fire crews have investigating a reported strange smell at Walmart in Kelowna and did not find anything unusual, such as a gas leak.

Firefighters said there just happened to be an odd smell in the store and they wanted to be cautious.

No one other than one shopper claimed to be sick.

Crews have left the scene and said there is no issue in the store and it is safe to shop.

——————-

Fire crews were called to Walmart in Kelowna to investigate a strange smell, Monday morning.

A shopper reported a rotten egg smell which made them feel ill.

It’s unclear how many people were affected by the smell.

Crews remain on scene investigating.

More to come.

