(Wikimedia Commons)

Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of litter on the city’s shoreline

Plastic straws are among the items in the crosshairs as the City of Vancouver develops a strategy to cut down on plastic and Styrofoam waste.

The city says it costs about $2.5 million per year to collect single-use items such as disposable cups, bags, takeout containers and utensils from public green spaces and waste bins, and its strategy contains proposals to reduce, reuse or recycle the offending items.

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of shoreline litter in Vancouver, the city says, while Canadians throw out about 57 million straws every day.

READ MORE: This is the last straw for Nanaimo pubs

Some businesses, including the city’s aquarium, have already phased out the items, while Victoria is set to ban straws in July, following the lead of Montreal, which abolished them in January.

The Vancouver chapter of the not-for-profit Surfrider Foundation is working with local businesses to cut down on the amount of plastic garbage and has developed the Straws Suck campaign encouraging a switch to paper straws.

Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash calls for an evaluation of methods to recover street cleaning costs from businesses that distribute single-use items, while the entire strategy is due to be considered by council in mid-May.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services
Next story
Kelowna’s old Bargain Shop site takes on new life

Just Posted

Fitzpatricks donate $1.25 million to UBC Okanagan

Donation to help fund new study space, create scholarship for local students

Couple facing charges after throwing mail out a vehicle window

West Kelowna - A Salmon Arm woman and Penticton male have been charged

Kelowna’s old Bargain Shop site takes on new life

The stretch Bernard Avenue will now be called the Brooklyn Bernard Block

UPDATE: Blaze destroys home in McKinley Landing

A home was destroyed after a chimney fire broke out Tuesday night

Conservative Leader takes aim at Liberals during Okanagan visit

“It’s making our economy less competitive and that’s driving away jobs and opportunities.”

Update: Kelowna resident escapes fire with her passport and slippers

Fire investigator Paul Johnson spoke about the home that was destroyed Tuesday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Spreading information a top priority for Kerplunks

The Kerplunks close Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society’s First Stages series April 15

Take note, tick season is upon us

The Interior Health Authority is warning outdoor enthusiasts that tick season has started

Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of litter on the city’s shoreline

Speculation, foreign buyers’ taxes won’t solve B.C.’s housing crisis: economist

Expert slams the NDP government’s proposed methods to reduce demand

A’s hosting Kelowna Invitational tourney

Okanagan Athletics joined by nine teams in tune up for the 2018 baseball season

Driver forces other motorists off the road

40-year-old Okanagan man facing potential charges

B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services

Practitioners could face fines of up to $20,000

Most Read