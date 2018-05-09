Stretch of Kelowna’s Richter Street to temporary close

Richeter between Bernard and Cawston will be closed until May 18 for road work

The intersection of Richter Street and Doyle Avenue in Kelowna. —Image: Google Maps

The City of Kelowna says starting Thursday, a portion of Richter Street, from Bernard Avenue to Cawston Avenue will close for eight days.

The closure is to allow for work associated with improvements to nearby Doyle Avenue, which started April 23 and include a new water main between Cawston and Bernard Avenues, safety upgrades at the intersection of Doyle and Richter and road resurfacing of Richter between Clement and Bernard. Construction is anticipated to be completed June 8.

To compensate for the closure, detours will be in place until May 18.

Meanwhile, Doyle Avenue between St. Paul Street and Richter Street, including the intersection, will be closed until June 8.

Northbound and southbound transit stops located on Richter Street will be closed within the project limits. Notices will be posted to direct transit users to the nearest alternative stop.

Construction hours for the project are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., although work may occur outside of regular construction hours (evenings and weekends), to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.