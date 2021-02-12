Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today

Strict new quarantine and testing measures for travellers arriving in Canada will begin Feb. 22.

ALSO READ: Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new measures are necessary to protect Canadians and help stop the spread of COVID-19, especially new variants.

The government had previously announced incoming travellers will have to pay the cost of a 72-hour hotel stay and a COVID-19 test.

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today.

Trudeau says there will be exceptions for some essential workers but says no one should be travelling for any non-essential reason right now.

Those arriving in Canada are already subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine and many must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival.

More coming.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man involved in fiery crash dies, Kelowna RCMP did not play a role in death: IIO
Next story
Abandoned motorhomes expensive to remove, Summerland towing operator says

Just Posted

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is seeking approval from a government agency to clear a swath of discarded tires from a creek south of Vernon. (OFTF photo)
Cleanup crew seeking approval to clear discarded tires from stream south of Vernon

Okanagan Forest Task Force needs government approval to ensure work doesn’t affect the stream

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man involved in fiery crash dies, Kelowna RCMP did not play a role in death: IIO

After the man crashed, Kelowna RCMP attempted to extract him, when he allegedly resisted arrest

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
Teachers feel safe in Central Okanagan public schools

School board discussion allays any workplace fears

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
COVID-19 Emergency operations centre at Big White standing down

The EOC was activated in response to the COVID-19 community cluster on the mountain

A group of Kelowna students are advocating for a more humane approach to biology classes. (Pixabay)
Kelowna students advocate for non-animal dissections in biology class

The group wants a more humane approach to biology class

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Theo’s will burn one bill. They will choose one lucky table and let you throw your bill into the fireplace. (Theo’s Facebook)
South Okanagan Greek restaurant wants to set your bill on fire

Theo’s is letting one couple throw their bill into the fireplace Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Princeton RCMP received 2,214 calls for service last year. (File photo)
Spike in Princeton sex offenses linked to historic cases and the internet

Overall crime in Similkameen small town was down in 2020

A warming bus can be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during this cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets North Okanagan’s homeless out of the cold

Feed the Streets group driving around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

Removing an abandoned motorhome from a street in Summerland was a difficult, expensive task, a Summerland towing operator says. (Contributed)
Abandoned motorhomes expensive to remove, Summerland towing operator says

Significant costs and efforts required in order to dispose of old, unusable units

The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious European package from dead Russian artist mailed to Port Hardy family

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested”

Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Safe and sound. Tiger made it through an adventure after getting stuck atop a 40-foot tree in Otter Point on Sunday. He was safely put back on solid ground through the efforts of Andrew Church and Affordable Tree Care. (Henry Veasey photo)
Kind-hearted tree-topper rescues B.C. cat stuck 30 hours in a tree

Tree service company owner helps Sooke cat get all four paws back on the ground

Most Read