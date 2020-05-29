Strong thunderstorms expected for Shuswap, Okanagan this weekend

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Shuswap and Okanagan regions. (Stock photo)

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the Shuswap and Okanagan regions over the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Shuswap as well as the Central, North and South Okanagan. A significant weather change is expected to arrive late Saturday as a low pressure system reaches B.C. from Washington State.

Ahead of the low Saturday afternoon, atmospheric may conditions be conducive to strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning and very strong gusts of winds, according to the weather statement issued Friday morning. Heavy rain may also accompany these storms.

Environment Canada warns that widespread rainfall will accompany the low pressure system Saturday night and Sunday which may strain local rivers.

Environment Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation as the weekend approaches. For more information on river flow forecasts, and flood warning and advisories, visit the BC River Forecast Centre website.

Brendan Shykora

Weather