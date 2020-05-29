Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Shuswap and Okanagan regions. (Stock photo)

Strong thunderstorms expected for Shuswap, Okanagan this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with storms expected late Saturday

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the Shuswap and Okanagan regions over the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Shuswap as well as the Central, North and South Okanagan. A significant weather change is expected to arrive late Saturday as a low pressure system reaches B.C. from Washington State.

Ahead of the low Saturday afternoon, atmospheric may conditions be conducive to strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning and very strong gusts of winds, according to the weather statement issued Friday morning. Heavy rain may also accompany these storms.

Environment Canada warns that widespread rainfall will accompany the low pressure system Saturday night and Sunday which may strain local rivers.

Environment Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation as the weekend approaches. For more information on river flow forecasts, and flood warning and advisories, visit the BC River Forecast Centre website.

READ MORE: Flood watch for Salmon River upgraded as high temperatures, rain forecast

WATCH: Humpback whales put on quite a show

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds provide more funds to help remote Indigenous communities cope with pandemic

Just Posted

Vehicle brings down light post on Westside Road Thursday evening

Incident occurred at the intersection of Westside Rd. and Seena Rd. at 7:50 p.m.

Youth filmmakers tackle technology addiction, relationships, cyber-bullying

The Kelowna couple won a grant from Telus STORYHIVE

Happy hour, dance party fundraiser for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Local musicians perform a virtual concert on June 5

New restaurant set to open across Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Diner Deluxe has had some setbacks, including a pandemic, but they’re ready to welcome guests

Central Okanagan school buses to remain parked through the summer

The board of education made the decision to nix bus services on Wednesday

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Strong thunderstorms expected for Shuswap, Okanagan this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement with storms expected late Saturday

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Flood watch for Salmon River upgraded as high temperatures, rain forecast

Shuswap Emergency Program warns residents to prepare now for possible extreme flooding

Man who bound, murdered Vancouver Island teen still a risk to public: parole board

Kimberly Proctor’s killer is still ‘mismanaging emotions,’ has had ‘temper tantrums’

RCMP request public’s help in locating missing Salmon Arm man

Ken Derkach is a familiar face to many, one of the city’s residents who is without a home

Getting hitched at historic B.C. gold rush town still on table during COVID-19 pandemic

Micro-weddings, online visits, offered at Barkerville Historic Town and Park

VIDEO: Police look for suspect seen tripping elderly woman in Burnaby

The elderly woman was walking near the SkyTrain station when she was randomly tripped

Most Read