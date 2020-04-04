Student at Kelowna digital arts school potentially tests positive COVID-19

The CATO student claimed they first exhibited symptoms the day before the campus officially closed

A student attending a Kelowna digital arts school allegedly tested positive for a case of COVID-19.

The student at the Centre for Arts and Technology Okanagan (CATO) told a department head they had tested positive for the virus on March 30. This prompted a quick response from the school, which reached out to Interior Health the following day and informed students and staff of the potential exposure in an April 2 email.

“Yesterday we received notice that one of our students tested positive for COVID-19,” read the email from the director of student success, Randal Typusiak. “This student first exhibited cold-like symptoms on March 17, the day before the campus was officially closed, but they may have also been on campus in the five-day incubation period prior to that. The student has since been in self-quarantine and recovering at home.

“In this case, since the 14-day window for self-isolation ended a few days ago and since I assume that all of you have already been following good social distancing practices, we feel there isn’t anything you need to concern yourself with at this time.”

Typusiak said the school has not yet received confirmation from any health authority that the information provided by the student is factual. However he wanted to err on the side of caution and inform his students and staff.

“The health and safety of everyone in the CATO family is always a prime consideration,” said Typusiak. “Even though we felt that this new information doesn’t come with any specific current medical concerns, we also felt it was/is our responsibility to keep everyone informed on anything which might have any impact on your day-to-day lives, even if the probability is extremely remote.”

The Kelowna Capital News reached out to Interior Health but it declined to offer a statement.

