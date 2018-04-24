Study to be conducted for B.C. wine centre

The feasibility study will involve stakeholder engagement with wineries throughout B.C.

Federal and provincial agriculture ministers announced April 19, $75,000 in cost-shared funding to support a for a BC Wine Centre of Excellence.

A BC Wine Centre of Excellence would serve as an educational platform for B.C.’s wine and tourism industry, helping visitors learn more about our province’s unique wine-growing regions, as well as the winemaking process.

The two-phased feasibility study led by industry experts will provide in-depth research on existing international wine centres of excellence and offer a catalogue of business models, best practices and other relevant considerations, with respect to the development and ongoing operations of such a centre, said a federal news release.

Additionally, the feasibility study will involve stakeholder engagement with wineries throughout B.C. to determine the feasibility and scope of a BC Wine Centre of Excellence.

It is anticipated that both phases of the feasibility study will be completed by the summer of 2018.

“The very first vines in British Columbia were planted in Kelowna by Father Pandosy in 1859. Since then the Okanagan Valley has earned a reputation as B.C.’s premier grape growing region, accounting for 84 per cent of B.C.’s vineyard acreage, “said MP Stephen Fuhr, of Kelowna-Lake Country. “The development of a learning centre will strengthen our local economy and raise awareness of Okanagan grape growing and I thank the governments of Canada and BC for their support of British Columbia’s world class wine industry.”

