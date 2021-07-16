(Vancouver Police Department)

(Vancouver Police Department)

Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect allegedly seen holding rifle

Const. Tania Visintin said the man arrested wasn’t an active shooter

A man was arrested Friday morning on a busy Vancouver street after police received reports of the suspect holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Officers were called to Main Street and East 1st Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., confirmed Const. Tania Visintin.

“This wasn’t an active shooter,” Visintin said. “After gathering more police resources, officers deployed a ‘flash bang,’ which is a distraction technique.”

Witnesses near the scene saw the dramatic takedown, which involved more than a dozen officers.

Passerby Richard Wittstock said he was “shocked” to see the sidewalk explosion and a team of police apprehend the suspect.

No one was harmed prior to or during the arrest, said Visintin.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

gunsVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP look for car that may have hit a teen on a skateboard
Next story
Extreme heat waves are putting lakes and rivers in hot water this summer

Just Posted

Hyde Mountain Golf Resort in Sicamous. (File photo)
Shuswap golf course sells to Kelowna-based company

The Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Special air quality statement continues in Okanagan due to wildfire smoke

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
Kelowna RCMP look for car that may have hit a teen on a skateboard

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Evacuation alert still in effect for more than 40 properties due to Brenda Creek wildfire