Kelowna’s regional programs manager Jerry Dombowski shows off one of the Dropbike cycles that will be used in the city’s new bike-share program.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Suggestions sought for Kelowna bike share program

City council approves deal for 18-month bike share pilot program

The City of Kelowna is moving ahead with its plan to introduce a bike share program to the city this spring.

On Monday, council approved an 18-month contract with Dropbike for the pilot program. It approved the plan for the program last month.

The dockless bike share pilot will see between 500 and 1,500 bikes hit the ground in April and the city is looking for public input on pick-up and drop-off locations.

“As we design the backbone of the bike share network for our 18-month pilot program with Dropbike, we want to know where residents see themselves using this service,” said Matt Worona, active transportation coordinator. “This input will be used to determine haven locations.”

An initial 30 locations have been identified around the downtown core.

Bike share “havens” as they are being called, are designated zones within the city where users can pick up and drop off bikes. Because Dropbike operates a dockless system, there is no need to for physical stations or hubs. Instead, haven locations can be accessed digitally through the Dropbike app.

Users who end their trip within a haven will benefit from lower pricing.

The bike share pilot will launch in April. The service will be operated by Dropbike at no cost to the municipality.

Residents can learn more about the pilot and share their preferred haven locations until April 30 at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC research helps with spinal chord injury

Just Posted

Suggestions sought for Kelowna bike share program

City council approves deal for 18-month bike share pilot program

Lake Country tourism centre calls for better emergency plan

The tourist centre says it was relied on to provide information during the summer floods and fires

Kelowna hotel project collects community support

There are 123 submissions about the Westcorp hotel project.

Bad weather increases number of accidents

Kelowna - Emergency crews responded to as many as 38 collisions over Saturday and Sunday

Fire near Harvey and Spall

Kelowna Fire Department is on scene of a fire in Kelowna

Hope raises thousands for two Kelowna charities

The event Hope in Her Eyes managed to raise more than $17,000 for two Kelowna non-profits

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Stars from Riverdale, Planet of the Apes in Kelowna for KFX

KFX has a jam-packed three day schedule

Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Liberals looking at creating a use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says

UBC research helps with spinal chord injury

Electrical implant could improve daily activities for people with spinal cord injuries: Study

Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

The golden anniversary of America’s favorite neighbor is being celebrated with a PBS special next month

Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

A Calgary woman is reminding parents of the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot was stuck in one and he broke his leg

Alleged Kamloops gangster finally sentenced after four years

Four years after Kamloops police raided man’s home, the alleged gangster is sentenced

Most Read