Suggestions sought for Kelowna bike share program

Kelowna’s regional programs manager Jerry Dombowski shows off one of the Dropbike cycles that will be used in the city’s new bike-share program.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

The City of Kelowna is moving ahead with its plan to introduce a bike share program to the city this spring.

On Monday, council approved an 18-month contract with Dropbike for the pilot program. It approved the plan for the program last month.

The dockless bike share pilot will see between 500 and 1,500 bikes hit the ground in April and the city is looking for public input on pick-up and drop-off locations.

“As we design the backbone of the bike share network for our 18-month pilot program with Dropbike, we want to know where residents see themselves using this service,” said Matt Worona, active transportation coordinator. “This input will be used to determine haven locations.”

An initial 30 locations have been identified around the downtown core.

Bike share “havens” as they are being called, are designated zones within the city where users can pick up and drop off bikes. Because Dropbike operates a dockless system, there is no need to for physical stations or hubs. Instead, haven locations can be accessed digitally through the Dropbike app.

Users who end their trip within a haven will benefit from lower pricing.

The bike share pilot will launch in April. The service will be operated by Dropbike at no cost to the municipality.

Residents can learn more about the pilot and share their preferred haven locations until April 30 at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.