Vernon set a new heat record on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon set a new heat record on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Summer sticking around: Vernon breaks 55-year-old heat record

It was the warmest Sept. 27 on record with a high of 27.3 C

Tuesday was a record-breaking day for heat in Vernon.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau confirmed yesterday was the hottest Sept. 27 on record in Vernon with a temperature of 27.3 C. The previous high was 26.1 set in 1967.

Summer appears to be hanging on with temperatures above the seasonal average across the southern Interior, and the warmth is expected to continue into October.

“While temperatures have cooled off a little bit from yesterday we are still expecting warmer than normal temperatures to continue right through the week and even into the beginning of next week,” Charbonneau said.

The meteorologist said a strong ridge of high pressure is sitting over B.C., warming Vernon’s usual average high of 16 for this time of year.

“It’s basically extended our summer weather right into the beginning part of fall,” Charbonneau said. “Normally as we get into the fall weather we start to get into a more active storm track and we just haven’t had that happen yet, so this ridge has been persistent and it’s just been bringing us quite a bit of warm, sunny weather.”

A blip in the forecast Wednesday is bringing some clouds into the region, but temperatures are still above the usual average high.

“Just how warm it’s going to be, just how many storms we’re going to get, that’s a little bit too far away to see, but definitely the trend is still there that these warmer than normal conditions are going to be with us for a while,” Charbonneau said.

Vernon now has the same record temperature for Sept. 27 as Kelowna, which set its record of 27.3 C back in 1964. On Tuesday Kelowna reached a high of 26.8 C.

Penticton’s record for Sept. 27 was set in 1994 at 29.5 C. The city’s temperature reached 24.3 C on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Weather Network meteorologist chases stories from Vernon home

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fiona leaves a trail of economic devastation in its wake

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Environment Canada weatherVernonWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. cabinet minister Melanie Mark resigns and takes medical leave
Next story
169 British Columbians killed from toxic drug supply in August: Coroner

Just Posted

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Grass fire sparks in Kelowna backyard

Randey Brophy is running for a seat on Peachland council. (File photo)
Peachland Votes 2022: Randey Brophy

Illicit product seized by police on Sept. 27, 2022. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Second drug bust in 4 days: Kelowna RCMP seize hundreds of doses

Gordon and Lawrence crash. (Shauna Hinch)
E-bike rider hit by vehicle on Gordon Drive in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image