Summerland continues plans to open parks and amenities

The municipality of Summerland is continuing its slow reopening of parks and recreation spaces.

While some parks and amenities have reopened, the municipality is considering all impacts with health and safety being the top priority. Other considerations include new required protocols, community demand, available resources and financial impacts.

The Peach Orchard Beach Spray Park is targeted to open on June 19.

Outdoor summer recreation programs will be promoted soon.

Staff are working with outdoor sport and user groups to consider opportunities for the safe return of outdoor sports and park uses.

To assist with managing overcrowding, the vehicle gates to Giant’s Head Mountain and the sports fields remain closed.

The municipality has confirmed to keep the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre closed until at least September. Council has directed staff to investigate the installation of outdoor fitness equipment in Memorial Park to provide outdoor fitness opportunities for the community while the aquatic centre remains closed.

Visitors are reminded to use these outdoor spaces with caution, to keep physical distance between others, to stay home if sick and to wash or sanitize hands regularly.

In addition, the municipality is reviewing options on how municipal hall will reopen to the public while ensuring all health and safety requirements have been addressed, for both the public and staff.

The due date for property taxes, including claiming the Home Owner Grant has been extended to Sept. 30, 2020.

Residents may pay their property taxes by Residents continue to have several ways to pay their property taxes as well as claim their Home Owner Grants:

• Drop Box: The municipality has a drop box located to the left of the main doors. Payments, as well as filled in Home Owner Grant’s can be dropped in the box. Staff check the box hourly.

• Mail: Payments and Home Owner Grant can be mailed to the municipality.

• Financial Institutions: Payments can be made directly at your financial institution. However, please note that

a bank cannot accept the Home Owner Grant.

• On-line: Payments can be made through online banking. Those using this option will need to set up the District of Summerland as a payee and use their roll number as the account number. They will still need to claim their Home Owner Grant.

• On-line Home Owner Grants: Homeowners can claim their Home Owner Grant online by visiting the municipality’s website.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parksRecreation