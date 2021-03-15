A proposed addition to La Vista in Summerland has been rejected by Summerland council. The proposal called for a four-storey, 17-unit building. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

A proposed addition to La Vista in Summerland has been rejected by Summerland council. The proposal called for a four-storey, 17-unit building. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland council rejects seniors housing expansion

Proposal called for four-storey, 17-unit building at La Vista

An application to construct a four-storey, 17-unit multi-family building at the La Vista development in Summerland has been rejected by council.

A public hearing was held March 8 on the Official Community Plan and zoning amendments for a development proposal for 9800 Turner Street. The proposal was to represent the final phase of the La Vista development, which began in the early 1990s.

Summerland’s community plan encourages infill development within the Urban Growth Area and the 2017 Affordable Summerland Framework encourages housing diversity, including multi-family developments.

READ ALSO: Affordable housing proposal for Summerland passes first two readings

READ ALSO: Developments add to Summerland’s housing supply

Richard Strafehl, the developer of the project, said the housing would be designed to be senior oriented, for those who are downsizing.

“People are looking for places where they can age in place,” he said

However, Steve Rowe, who lives in the La Vista development, believes the development would change character of their neighbourhood. He said residents have signed a petition and sent letters to Summerland council.

“An open demographic apartment block would not be compatible with our retirement lifestyle,” he said, adding that the development would result in a shift of demographics at La Vista.

Members of Summerland’s municipal council had mixed reactions to the proposal.

“It meets a lot of the criteria that I look for as a councillor,” said Coun. Van Alphen

Coun. Richard Barkwill said he wants the development to conform to the existing concept at La Vista.

“They’ve bought into one project and now it’s going to be something different,” he said.

Coun. Erin Trainer would like to see some changes considered in order to fit the development into the rest of the neighbourhood. “There is some room for compromise here,” she said.

Mayor Toni Boot also suggested the development should conform to the area. “This is an already established neighbourhood. The form and character needs to fit,” she said.

The application was defeated with Barkwill, Coun. Doug Holmes, Coun. Doug Patan, Trainer and Boot opposed.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots
Next story
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped Castlegar dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Just Posted

A defibrillator was stolen from outside the Oyama General Store in Lake Country Saturday, March 13. (Facebook photo)
Medical device swiped from Oyama store for 2nd time

Emergency defibrillator stolen from General Store on weekend

BC Wildfire map for March 15.
11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt

BC Wildfire Service says these small blazes are not unusual for this time of year

Erratic driver pulled over on Capri Street near Harvey Avenue. (Image: Matt Tyefisher)
Abbotsford man fined for erratic driving in Kelowna

The 24-year-old had his vehicle impounded after Mounties deemed him to be impaired

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped Castlegar dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

A close-up of the Rockets’ new third jersey. (Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets ready to bust out redesigned third-jersey

The Rockets will be back in black for the 2021 season

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear landmark Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

SpaceX’s Starlink may have been spotted above Armstrong overnight March 30, 2020. (File)
Shuswap man happy to learn mysterious lights have terrestrial link

Grandview Bench resident surprised by sight of train of lights in sky early Sunday morning

File photo.
Concern over former Thompson-Nicola Regional District CAO’s spending leads to financial review

The review expected to take about three months to complete and cost between $50,000 and $75,000

File photo
Mounties search for suspects after man stabbed in Kamloops park

The victim is not cooperating with the police investigation

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matter fur

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Most Read