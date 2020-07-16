A GoFundMe campaign for a display of unity quickly received donations. The initiative, by the Lekhi family of Summerland, began days after their home had been targeted by vandalism and racist graffiti. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland family raises funds for unity display

Racist graffiti had been sprayed on Lekhi family’s home on July 13

Members of the Lekhi family, whose Summerland home was vandalized and spray painted with racist graffiti on July 13, are organizing a fundraiser to create a symbol of unity in the community.

On July 16, Abhishek Lekhi, son of the couple whose home was vandalized, set up a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $2,500.

READ ALSO: Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Summerland home

READ ALSO: Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

“Our family, along with the support of the District of Summerland, would like to raise funds to create a mural, a large sign or another eternal symbol that can be placed in our community. This symbol is a sign of unity, a celebration of diversity and a reflection of the positivity that resonates in Summerland,” he said in the statement.

He added that the Indo-Canadian family is not the only one to have experienced racism or to be suffering after the incident.

Since news of the incident was reported on July 14, many in the community have expressed their support and have offered to help the family repair the damage and repaint their home.

Within two hours, the campaign had already raised close to $2,000 towards its goal.

Those wishing to donate to the campaign may follow the GoFundMe link.

