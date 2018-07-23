Summerland lifts evacuation orders as wildfire conditions improve

One home still on evacuation order, more on evacuation alert

The municipality of Summerland has lifted an evacuation order and rescinded evacuation alerts.

However, one property, at35888 Garnet Valley Road remains under an evacuation order, and properties on Garnet Valley Road north of Wildhorse Road are on an evacuation alert. Evacuation alerts also remain in effect for 23411 and 25200 Callan Rd. and 951 Meadow Valley Rd.

Last week, after an evacuation order had been issued for Garnet Valley Road north of Wildhorse Road, the road was closed to all traffic except firefighting and emergency crews.

The changes came as firefighting conditions are improved today.

Earlier, the order and alerts had been put in place as a result of the Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland.

The lightning-caused is now at 1,516 hectares in size and is classified as out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There are 112 firefighters on the scene, and ground crews, heavy equipment and air support are at the fire.