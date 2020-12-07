Corrianne Henson of Penticton exits the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake Monday during the annual Summerland Kinsmen New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1, 2018. (Black Press file photo)

Corrianne Henson of Penticton exits the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake Monday during the annual Summerland Kinsmen New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1, 2018. (Black Press file photo)

Summerland Polar Bear Dip cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions result in decision not to hold 36th annual icy plunge

In response to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Kinsmen Club of Summerland has cancelled its annual Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip.

“We would like to thank our repeat event sponsors, spectators, volunteers and of course participants for their support over the last 35 years and we are already looking forward to the 2022 Kinsmen Polar Bear Dip,” said Frederik Numsen, president of the Summerland Kinsmen Club.

READ ALSO: Near balmy conditions for South Okanagan Polar Bear Dip

READ ALSO: Summerland Kinsmen provide support to food bank

The service club has been active for more than 60 years and has raised money for numerous projects in the community, including playgrounds, trails, events and the youth centre.

Over the past year, the club provided $4,000 in bursaries for high school graduates, worked together with the Summerland Rotary Club and the Kettle Valley Railway Society on a joint construction project as well as responded to various local funding requests. Nationally, Kin Canada has raised awareness for Cystic Fibrosis Canada for the past 70 years and has raised $47.6 million to help find a cure.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club was not able to hold regular events such as the beverage gardens at the Summerland Action Festival, the fish pond at the Summerland Festival of Lights, bar services and general meetings.

The club is now working with the municipality on a potential capital project, and is expected to announce details of an upcoming fundraising raffle.

Those who had planned to attend the 36th annual Polar Bear Dip are urged to make their usual donations by mail to Summerland Kinsmen, Box 686, Summerland BC, V0H 1Z0 or email info@summerlandkinsmen.com for more options or information.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Purpose in the pain’: People appreciate life more, grieve differently in pandemic
Next story
Elderly man found safe after getting stuck for 14 hours on Vancouver Island logging road

Just Posted

Another round of funding will help 33 programs in the southern interior as they support vulnerable Canadians. (United Way Southern Interior BC)
Interior B.C. charities to receive emergency funding from United Way

United Way Southern Interior BC has allocated $1.9 million in COVID-19 relief funding

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mounties awarded for efforts to curb impaired drivers

Seven local officers were named to ‘Alexa’s Team’

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP rescue Vernon couple stranded in backcountry

The couple were cold and stuck on a forest service road with a dying phone battery

A house was detroyed by a fire late Sunday, Dec. 6 off Westside Road. (Contributed)
House fire sparked on Westside

No one injured in blaze near Lawrence Beach

Children wait using physical distancing after getting their pictures taken at picture day at St. Barnabas Catholic School during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Lake Country elementary school reports COVID-19 case

Interior Health confirmed a case of the virus at Davidson Road Elementary School

Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company. Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company.
TV network renovates Rutland cafe hit by COVID-19

Whisk Cake Company got a makeover this fall

Community volunteers plant the banks of Hydro Hill West Creek with native vegetation and log placements to provide shade and cover for Pacific salmon habitat near Ucluelet in the spring of 2019. The project is partly funded through the $143-million Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, which the province wants Ottawa to double. (Photo supplied by Rob Crenson)
B.C. government makes big commitments to fish and habitat conservation

Province’s first parliamentary secretary for fisheries and aquaculture given strong mandates

Rescuers from Cowichan Search and Rescue used ATV’s to help search for a man found stuck on a logging road near Skutz Falls last weekend. (Submitted photo)
Elderly man found safe after getting stuck for 14 hours on Vancouver Island logging road

RCMP, Cowichan Search & Rescue, lead search in Skutz Falls area

Vehicle passengers on closed decks are not allowed to stay in their cars, according to Transport Canada. Open decks such as the one pictured, are not under the same restriction. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Transport Canada probes 1,000+ reports of passengers refusing to leave vehicles on BC Ferries

Some calling for a second exemption to allow passengers to remain in vehicles again

Corrianne Henson of Penticton exits the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake Monday during the annual Summerland Kinsmen New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1, 2018. (Black Press file photo)
Summerland Polar Bear Dip cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions result in decision not to hold 36th annual icy plunge

A woman in a face mask exits Le Chateau at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The clothing store is going out of business amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Pandemic shutdowns the last straw for some Canadian retailers, push others to brink

Some retail chains went into 2020 already saddled with massive debt and too many stores

People paint Black Lives Matter if English and French on Ste. Catherine Street Tuesday July 14, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Race-based data needed to make sound COVID vaccine, policy decisions: B.C. prof

Report finds COVID deaths in Canada are highest in neighbourhoods with more visible minorities

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Staff and students were alerted of a COVID-19 exposure event taking place Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 by Interior Health. (Kerry Hutter photo)
COVID-19 case in Vernon high school

Second case reported at Clarence Fulton High School

Most Read