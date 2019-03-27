Summerland Power service extended

House outside of municipal boundaries will receive electrical service

Summerland will supply electrical power to a home just outside the municipal boundaries.

At the regular council meeting on Monday evening, council voted to allow power to a home at the end of Gallaugher Street, outside of the municipality’s boundaries.

While the home is in the B.C. Hydro service area, the nearest B.C. Hydro lines are six kilometres away. This is the only home outside of Summerland’s boundaries served by Summerland Power.

Coun. Richard Barkwill was the only member of councillor opposed to extending the service. “They’re taking the benefits without being a taxpayer of Summerland,” he said.

Others on council said the municipality’s electrical utility is a business and providing power is an economic opportunity for the community.

“It’s a business opportunity and we need to look at it as such,” said Coun. Marty Van Alphen.

