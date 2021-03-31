Summerland restaurants adjust to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Takeout and paito service offered as in-person dining is not allowed

Summerland restaurants, pizzarias, coffee shops and pubs have made adjustments to cope with the latest COVID-19 restrictions.

On March 29, the British Columbia provincial government announced restrictions in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions began March 29 at midnight and extend three weeks to April 19. Pubs and restaurants must halt indoor dining, although takeout, delivery and patio dining are not affected. In addition, in-person religious services are cancelled, as are indoor adult group fitness activities.

Zias Stonehouse Restaurant has closed its doors temporarily as a result of the new restrictions.

“Our family would like to thank all our customers for supporting us during these difficult times,” a statement from the restaurant reads. “We have decided to close for the next few weeks to prepare our patio for a beautiful spring and summer. We are expecting new furnishings and this will give us a chance to set up a fabulous outdoor area. We have always focused on in-house dining and feel opening the kitchen just for take out will cost us more than closing.”

Other restaurants in Summerland are offering take-out or patio service. These include Peacock’s Perch Neighbourhood Pub, Second Home Cafe and Grill and Country Cafe. Granny’s Cafe is open Thursdays only until after the restrictions are lifted. Customers can order takeout or dine on the patio.

The Beanery Cafe is open for takeout and limited patio service, while True Grain has not offered patio service since the first COVID-19 restrictions began in March, 2020.

Takeout and delivery are available from Yaki’s Pizza and Subs, Murray’s Pizza and Pasta and Prima Pizza and Chicken.

Specialty restaurants, such as Just Delicious Japanese Bistro, Beijing Restaurant and Happy House Chinese Restaurant, are all for takeout.

Subway is open for takeout only, while Tim Hortons, Dairy Queen and A&W are offering takeout and drive-through service.

Ron Kubek, president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, urges residents to support restaurants during this time by ordering takeout or delivery, or by buying a gift certificate.

“These businesses have been here for the community,” he said.

