Summerland sailing association seeks tenure of waterfront

The South Okanagan Sailing Association has applied for a 30-year tenure of the waterfront at its property.

The sailing club has occupied its present location on Lakeshore Drive since 1964, but during the flooding of 2017, the dock became unusable.

When the sailing association applied for the permits to repair the dock, they discovered the foreshore is not included in the lease agreement.

“The foreshore property is Crown land which was created by infill sometime between 1956 and when SOSA first moved to the property in 1964,” Dean Chambers, commodore of the sailing association said in a letter to council. “Without tenure of the foreshore, the club cannot proceed with the permit and grant application.”

The sailing association plans to create a new dock and erosion prevention structures.

In the past, the municipality had leased the property to allow the sailing association to operate. However, the municipality no longer has a foreshore lease with the province and the foreshore area is now solely under provincial jurisdiction.

